Gene Page/AMC(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the start of its publicity summit in New York City, AMC has announced it has begun work on a thrid series set in the Walking Dead universe.

The network, home to the mother ship apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead and its first spin-off Fear The Walking Dead, says the new show was co-created by TWD’s chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and series writer-producer Matt Negrette.

“Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead Universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead’ on TV and over fifteen years of Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic,” said Gimple. “Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD‘s long history — I’m thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we’ve seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world.”

According to the network, “The third series in a franchise that includes the global hit series The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series will begin production on 10 episodes this summer in Virginia and premiere on in 2020.

Though not the ratings juggernauts they once were, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead reign, respectively, as the #1 and #4 cable dramas among adults in the 18-49 demographic.