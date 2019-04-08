Virginia faces first time March Madness finalist Texas Tech
TuelekZa/iStock(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The stage is set for Monday night’s NCAA men's basketball championship.
The final will feature an unexpected matchup between No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 3 seed Texas Tech.
The game will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis beginning at 9:20 p.m. ET.
For more on both teams' road to the final, watch the video below:
