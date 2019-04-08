Dermatologist shares the 4 S’s of ‘prejuvenation’ and top tips for a good skincare routine

(ABC News) Dr. Whitney Bowe talks about "prejuvenation" and skincare routines to help younger people with anti-aging. (NEW YORK) -- A good routine is crucial for healthy, youthful looking skin.



The latest buzz word in beauty trends is "prejuvenation" and dermatologist Whitney Bowe shared the inside scoop with GMA on everything we need to know about the preventative practices.



"The reality is, the earlier you start taking care of your skin, then the better off you are when you get older," Bowe said.



Here are her top suggestions:



How to protect skin against sun damage



In addition to sunscreen, Bowe suggests the oral supplement Nicotinamide.



"It's a form of vitamin B3 that has been shown to help build up your cellular energy so you can actually repair damage done from UV rays," she said.



Bowe cautioned that individuals should consult with a doctor before starting any new supplement.



The best age to start Botox or injectables

Bowe likened fine lines to a folded piece of paper.



"It's like your skin. The creases, once they get etched in, it's really hard to smooth them out," she explained. "Although there's no studies to prove it, in theory, the earlier you do things like Botox, the less likely the lines are to get etched in in the first place."



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Botox and filler procedures have increased by about a third in less than 10 years.



The 4 S's to help achieve younger looking skin



Sleep Get enough sleep.

Sweat Regular exercise is critical.

Sugar Avoid added sugar in your diet.

Skincare It's really important to regularly use sunscreen and retinol.



Learn how to properly apply retinol



Bowe suggests breaking it down into two steps.



Step 1:



Apply moisturizer to the tops of the cheekbones, the corners of the nose and corners of the mouth.



Step 2:



Apply one pump or a pea size amount of retinol and distribute it evenly to the rest of the face and massage it in.



Bowe said less is more with the vitamin A supplement. Start off slow, using it just twice a week to let your skin adjust to it.

