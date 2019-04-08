Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Monday moved to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a wing of the Iranian military, as a foreign terrorist organization. "This action will significantly expand the scope and scale of our maximum pressure on the Iranian regime. It makes crystal clear the risks of conducting business with, or providing support to, the IRGC. If you are doing business with the IRGC, you will be bankrolling terrorism," Trump said in a statement. The designation is significant, and controversial, as it's the first time that the U.S. has officially identified a branch of a foreign state as a terrorist organization. President Trump has consistently taken an aggressive posture toward Iran and Monday's announcement is just the latest iteration of that approach. "This action sends a clear message to Tehran that its support for terrorism has serious consequences. We will continue to increase financial pressure and raise the costs on the Iranian regime for its support of terrorist activity until it abandons its malign and outlaw behavior," Trump's statement continued. Last year, Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal that had been negotiated by the Obama administration that had been agreed to by seven nations and imposed sanctions against Tehran. The military branch is already designated as a terrorist entity under the U.S. Treasury Department -- a move that President Trump made in October 2018. Designating the IRGC as a State Department foreign terrorist organization's list does not impose additional economic penalties, but it makes it a crime to do business with the IRGC or its leadership. The move comes on the eve of Israel's parliamentary election and was seen by some as an attempt to help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his bid to retain power. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Trump administration designates Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a ‘foreign terrorist organization’

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2019 at 10:03 am

