Today is Monday April 08, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nielsen Supports Trump’s Goal of Securing Border

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2019 at 12:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kirstjen Nielsen says she continues to support President Donald Trump’s goal of securing the U.S.-Mexico border in her first public remarks since her surprise resignation as Homeland Security secretary. Nielsen told reporters gathered outside her Alexandria, Virginia, home on Monday that she will keep supporting “all efforts to address the humanitarian and security crisis” on the border. Nielsen thanks the Republican president for “the tremendous opportunity to serve this country.” She says she’s spent the last 24 hours talking to administration officials and members of Congress to ensure a smooth transition and intends to continue “to support” the department “from the outside.” Nielsen resigned Sunday amid Trump’s growing frustration and bitterness over a spike in Central American migrants crossing the border. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan has taken over as department head.

Nielsen Supports Trump’s Goal of Securing Border

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2019 at 12:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kirstjen Nielsen says she continues to support President Donald Trump’s goal of securing the U.S.-Mexico border in her first public remarks since her surprise resignation as Homeland Security secretary. Nielsen told reporters gathered outside her Alexandria, Virginia, home on Monday that she will keep supporting “all efforts to address the humanitarian and security crisis” on the border. Nielsen thanks the Republican president for “the tremendous opportunity to serve this country.” She says she’s spent the last 24 hours talking to administration officials and members of Congress to ensure a smooth transition and intends to continue “to support” the department “from the outside.” Nielsen resigned Sunday amid Trump’s growing frustration and bitterness over a spike in Central American migrants crossing the border. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan has taken over as department head.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement