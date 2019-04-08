Today is Monday April 08, 2019
Bush Foundation Wants Retiring Air Force One for Museum

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2019 at 12:22 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – The George and Barbara Bush Foundation has asked that an Air Force One plane set for retirement in 2025 be permanently exhibited at the late president’s museum at Texas A&M. The Houston Chronicle reports that, if approved, the Boeing VC-25A would be on permanent loan to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum from the U.S. Air Force. Jim McGrath, vice president of the foundation, says Bush “loved the plane,” and that he was the first U.S. president to fly in it in 1990. Foundation president David Jones says Bush was “very excited” at the idea of displaying Air Force One on library grounds. Once declassified, the plane could be on show at the museum as soon as 2026.

