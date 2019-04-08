Today is Monday April 08, 2019
Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Sentenced to 56 Months

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2019 at 12:24 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway has been sentenced to 56 months in prison after pleading guilty in a federal corruption probe that’s shaken local government in the North Texas city. Caraway resigned from the Dallas City Council last August after pleading guilty to tax evasion and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks and bribes. The Dallas Morning News reports a federal judge ordered Caraway Friday to pay $482,000 in restitution to report to prison May 5.

