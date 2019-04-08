WrestleMania 35: Becky Lynch defeats Ronda Rousey in first-ever all-women main event

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- The world of wrestling reached a major milestone Sunday night when Wrestlemania 35 featured the first all-women main event.



Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch faced off in epic fashion in New York, with Lynch pinning the former MMA star in a match that lasted almost 30 minutes and ran well past midnight. The match also featured Charlotte Flair, but she was eliminated before Rousey was pinned.



Lynch not only won another championship belt but helped to put three women front and center in the final match of the night on wrestling's biggest stage.



"Today is the day when The Man finally comes around to collect. Today is the day when you and me change how this business works, thinks and progresses. I. Am. Ready. For. This. Day," Lynch said in a tweet before the match.

She also gave a shout-out to her fans and female wrestlers after the big night.



"Unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable. Those 3 seconds last night were a lifetime in the making. Thank you to all of you who have been on this crazy whirlwind journey with me. We’re only getting started. #becky2belts"

The WWE added, "#WrestleMANia will live FOREVER. @BeckyLynchWWE HAS DONE IT!"

