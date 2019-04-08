TYLER – We could know late Tuesday afternoon the names of the finalists for the position of president at Tyler Junior College. School trustees will meet in closed session Tuesday afternoon to come up with the finalists who will be invited to town for interviews. They are scheduled to come out in open session at 5:30 to announce the finalists. Over 80 persons have applied to become Tyler Junior College’s next president. They come from throughout the United States and Canada. The search for TJC’s next president began in January after TJC’s Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke announced he would retire this summer.