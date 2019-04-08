Today is Monday April 08, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

May Know TJC President Finalists Tuesday

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2019 at 1:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – We could know late Tuesday afternoon the names of the finalists for the position of president at Tyler Junior College. School trustees will meet in closed session Tuesday afternoon to come up with the finalists who will be invited to town for interviews. They are scheduled to come out in open session at 5:30 to announce the finalists. Over 80 persons have applied to become Tyler Junior College’s next president. They come from throughout the United States and Canada. The search for TJC’s next president began in January after TJC’s Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke announced he would retire this summer.

May Know TJC President Finalists Tuesday

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2019 at 1:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – We could know late Tuesday afternoon the names of the finalists for the position of president at Tyler Junior College. School trustees will meet in closed session Tuesday afternoon to come up with the finalists who will be invited to town for interviews. They are scheduled to come out in open session at 5:30 to announce the finalists. Over 80 persons have applied to become Tyler Junior College’s next president. They come from throughout the United States and Canada. The search for TJC’s next president began in January after TJC’s Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke announced he would retire this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement