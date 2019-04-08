TYLER – Three persons have been arrested in Tyler trying to pass a phony check. The four are all from Fort Worth. Tyler police say that this is an organized group of suspects working out of the Metroplex. They have been specifically targeting East Texas businesses. The three are currently in the Smith County jail, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. A woman was detained and then released due to her having an infant with her. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. The check they tried to pass in Tyler had Miller Tire & Wheels of Tyler as the payee. The business does not exist. Additional locations where the checks may have been passed, or attempted to be passed, are not known at this time. Any business that has come in contact with someone trying to pass a check on this mythical business is asked to contact Sergeant Colby at 903-531-1098 or Detective Hale at 903-535-0121.