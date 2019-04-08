Secret Service director out less than 24 hours after DHS secretary resigns

dkfielding/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- Secret Service Director Randolph Alles is leaving his position at the direction of President Donald Trump,according to two administration officials familiar with the decision.



"United States Secret Service director Randolph "Tex" Alles has done a great job at the agency over the last two years, and the President is thankful for his over 40 years of service to the country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "Mr. Alles will be leaving shortly and President Trump has selected James M. Murray, a career member of the USSS, to take over as director beginning in May."



It was unclear what prompted his firing, but the news comes less than 24 hours after Trump forced out Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. The Secret Service director reports direct to the Homeland Security secretary.



A law enforcement official tells ABC News Alles was told a couple of weeks ago that he would be let go as part of a broader house cleaning at Homeland Security. The source also said the decision had nothing to do with last weekend’s alleged intrusion at Mar-a-Lago, which occurred a full week after Alles had been told a change was imminent.



Two other top officials, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Francis Cissna and Office of the General Counsel’s John Mitnick are also expected to depart soon, according to one official -- raising the prospect of a much broader cleaning of house among the Homeland Security leadership ranks."



"By the end of the week, more than half of the department’s agency heads could be gone with the positions vacant or with acting [personnel]," one senior administration official told ABC News.



Alles is expected to remain on the job for the time being until a new director can be appointed and confirmed, the law enforcement official told ABC News.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

