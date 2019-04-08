ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Both Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Talk Soup veteran and Santa Clarita Diet actor Joel McHale are teaming up with ABC for two new game shows.

Reynolds is executive-producing a show called Don’t, “a comedic physical game [that] follows one family of four who must work together throughout five mental and physical challenges with only one rule: Don’t. For example, ‘Don’t Slip,’ ‘Don’t Forget,’ ‘Don’t Laugh,’ ‘Don’t Say It,’ ‘Don’t Scream” and a slew of ‘Don’t’ challenges you didn’t even know existed.”

Reynolds noted, “All my life, the word ‘don’t’ has tortured me. From ‘don’t curse’ to ‘don’t play ball in the house’ to ‘don’t eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.’ I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show.”

Meanwhile, McHale is producing and hosting a reboot of the popular ’70s and ’80s show Card Sharks, slated to air this summer on ABC. The original show had contestants answer questions based on surveys, then bet on whether the next card in a deck was higher or lower than the one they could see.



“Game winners can win tens of thousands of dollars and in an updated twist – losers will be fed to a pen of adult Tiger Sharks,” McHale snarked in a statement.



There’s no air date set yet for Reynolds’ Don’t, which is being produced under his Deadpool-referencing production company Maximum Effort.