TYLER – A student at Tyler’s T. K. Gorman High School is a finalist in the National Merit Scholar Program. He is Aidan Boyne. According to the school’s Facebook page, he has earned a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT test.
Tyler Student a National Merit Finalist
Posted/updated on:
April 8, 2019 at
4:09 pm
TYLER – A student at Tyler’s T. K. Gorman High School is a finalist in the National Merit Scholar Program. He is Aidan Boyne. According to the school’s Facebook page, he has earned a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT test.