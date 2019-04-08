Today is Monday April 08, 2019
Tyler Student a National Merit Finalist

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2019 at 4:09 pm
TYLER – A student at Tyler’s T. K. Gorman High School is a finalist in the National Merit Scholar Program. He is Aidan Boyne. According to the school’s Facebook page, he has earned a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT test.

