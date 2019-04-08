LONGVIEW – A woman is in custody of Dallas police in connection with a Longview murder over 41/2 years ago. The Longview News Journal, quoting Dallas County online records, says Latoddra Quenice Pratt, 24, was arrested last Thursday on a murder warrant out of Gregg County. She will soon be returned to Gregg County. She is being held in the death of Tyson Patterson, 33. He was one of two persons shot just before 4:00am on August 28, 2014. The shooting occurred at an apartment on West Garfield Street. While Patterson was killed, another man was treated and released from the hospital after being treated for injuries in the shooting.