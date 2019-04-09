L-R: Jenna Fischer and Lindsay Price in “Splitting Up Together”; ABC/Ron Tom(NEW YORK) — Just as Lena and Martin get their new beginning on Splitting Up Together, season two of the ABC comedy is coming to an end.

The season finale airs tonight and we’ll see the formerly separated couple, played by Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, attempt to navigate their new relationship dynamic with the help of family and friends.

One of those friends is Lena’s narcissistic bestie, Camille, played by Lindsay Price. Price says she and Fischer had an easy chemistry from the start.

“You know, they always talk about male/female chemistry but I think female-to-female chemistry is just as tricky to find and I just love her to death,” Price tells ABC Radio.

Price also loves playing a character that’s so polar opposite to herself.

“I’m a mom of two young boys; I have all boys in my household,” she explains. “I’m the carpool lady, I’m the get-dinner-on-the-table lady. I’m such that person that pleases everyone… Camille just pleases herself. And so I go to work and I get to be totally liberated.”

As for what she’d like to see happen in a potential Splitting Up Together season three, Price wants to see Camille and husband Arthur, played by Bobby Lee, go through some “marital issues” of their own.

Until then, Price will be enjoying her hiatus.

“I just went to the Bahamas, so I did, like, the ultimate hiatus thing and I literally sat on a beach…” she says. “I’m just enjoying being with my family. I tend to get bored if I’m not working so I gotta keep myself active and have a lot of fun with my family, which is great.”

Splitting Up Together airs tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

