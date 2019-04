RUSK COUNTY — A single vehicle wreck Monday night claimed the life of a Jacksonville man. David Allan Cooper, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight. According to the DPS report, Cooper was traveling south on US-79, about 5 miles outside of Henderson, when his vehicle drifted off the west side of the roadway, struck a culvert and went airborne. The vehicle rolled several times and ejected Cooper. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A crash investigation is underway.