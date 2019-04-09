Today is Tuesday April 09, 2019
Virginia beats Texas Tech in OT to win national title

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2019 at 8:19 am
TuelekZa/iStock(MINNEAPOLIS) — Virginia fans were partying in Minnesota Monday night following the Cavaliers’ first men’s basketball national title in school history.

Virginia, the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 3 seed Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

The final was held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The University of Virginia will hold a homecoming rally when the team returns on Tuesday. A larger celebration will be held at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

