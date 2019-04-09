Effortless people mover that can be more overbearing than second generation trust fund mother-in-law. That’s how I would begin my description of the slightly redesigned 2019 Honda Pilot.

Sometimes situations dictate how much you will get to use these program cars for their intended purpose. This week certainly qualified. I have a little brother who just jumped all of the way in the deep end of the pool acquiring a beautiful fiancé and a home within three months’ time. No better feeling as a big brother than to possess some skills that your younger brother does not possess. In my case that’s easy because he’s an attorney so, except for case law that means I know more about everything else. Well, I’m good at hanging art anyway. So, like any good brother I load up my SUV with all of the tools necessary to hang a home full of art. One thing my brother and I share is a love of art. I throw my fifteen-year-old in the front seat and hit the road.

Almost immediately my kid commands the 10-speaker audio system and punches in Shaggy or Slippy, or dopey, or whoever is offering the latest in non-instrument inspired, sort of rap music. I notice right away that the tech on the Pilot is easy to navigate and offers more choices of environment than an afternoon in Texas.

Within minutes we were immersed in music or a reasonable facsimile of music and the voice recognition navigation system was in full effect. It’s important to note that the navigation system is the least intrusive and most enjoyable component to the Honda Sensing Safety Suite. This suite offers more security than an Afghan military base. Make no mistake, when on the highway the 2019 Pilot is firmly in control. The Pilot dares you to change lanes without using your blinker. A slight (not really) shimmer in the steering wheel lets you know that you’ve done wrong. If I had a suggestion to Honda it would be to diminish the severity of the warnings.

There are somethings computers are not great at. The first is subtlety. For instance, if a driver in front of you is turning out of your path, to the right and catches the front warning sensor just right, the Pilot thinks the car is directly in front of you and applies the brake accordingly. Problem is there is no longer a car in front of you.

I really want to move on from the safety tech however, because under all of that is really a great little SUV. Gas mileage was very good given the two-ton dry weight of the Pilot. I averaged eighteen miles per gallon, in the city and, given the speed limits in the great state of Texas, the highway mileage was excellent. The 2019 Pilot has an extremely smooth ride that has a quiet cabin. One cool feature is Cabin Talk allowing the driver to be heard even by the passengers in the third row seats.

Once in the city the Pilot really shines. Easy to maneuver, and in the city the Safety Suite becomes more useful. Let’s list the ways. The Pilot has more acronyms than the 2020 democratic presidential hopefuls.

Here’s the list:

ACC – Adaptive Cruise Control

CMBS – Collision Mitigation Braking System

RDM – Road Departure Mitigation

VSA – Vehicle Stability Assist

EBD – Electronic Brake Distribution

And on and on……..

After a long day of art hanging, furniture placement and TV mounting it was time to take the Pilot and the group out to dinner. A dinner paid for by my little brother (good man). So, now there are six of us headed to dinner. The pilot gathered all of us in extreme comfort while we drove to our very congested, parking strained dinner area of choice. Cloaked in leather seating and endless interfacing device hookups, including a cordless phone charger for the driver and front passenger we arrived to our destination relaxed and informed.

My relaxed state was surprising considering the entire trip was made in torrential rain making the AWD feature stand up and be counted.

Parking was made easy by yet more tech and the trip home was as comfortable as the ride there.

Let’s review. I threw my tools and a man child in the 2019 Pilot and headed to spend a day in the city with friends and family. I returned feeling rested and happy. Isn’t that what you buy an SUV for?

The Pilot needs a complete refresh as this model is now long in the tooth but, make no mistake, if your needs dictate that you move people and things around in larger than normal numbers the 2019 Honda Pilot AWD Elite has to be in the discussion.

Price as tested was $49,015.00 and in my mind worth every penny.