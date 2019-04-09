Hailshadow/iStock(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday a declared a public health emergency in a heavily Orthodox Jewish section of Brooklyn amid a growing measles outbreak.

As part of the declaration, people living in select zip codes of Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood who have not been vaccinated against measles and may have been exposed to the virus will now be required to get the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

“There’s no question that vaccines are safe, effective and life-saving,” de Blasio said in a statement. “I urge everyone, especially those in affected areas, to get their MMR vaccines to protect their children, families and communities.”

A total of 285 measles cases have been recorded in the city’s Orthodox Jewish community since last October.

