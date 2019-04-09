Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Actress Lori Loughlin, her husband and 14 other parents ensnared in a massive college entrance scam were hit with additional charges on Tuesday, including a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, federal officials said.

The new charges came a day after federal prosecutors said actress Felicity Huffman and 13 other defendants charged in the probe dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” had agreed to plead guilty.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

