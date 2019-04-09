Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their beloved roles as Mike and Sulley in Monsters At Work, a new animated series that will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in 2020.

The series picks up six months after the events of the Oscar-winning Monsters Inc., which centered on the pair of monster working stiffs whose job was to scare kids stiff at night to harvest the energy of their screams. By movie’s end, the monsters learn laughter of their human “clients” is far more powerful, and that’s how they fuel their home city of Monstropolis.

The new show centers on Tylor Tuskmon — voiced by Superstore‘s Ben Feldman — a young mechanic who’s part of the the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team. Aisha Tyler from Archer voices his mom, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran will voice Tylor’s friend Val. Additionally, Henry Winkler plays Fritz, the friends’ “scatterbrained” boss, according to a release.

Monsters At Work is slated for a 2020 release.

