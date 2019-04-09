Andrew Eccles/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — After nine seasons, Sara Gilbert has decided to step away from the CBS chat show The Talk when this season wraps up.

A “nervous” Gilbert was given the floor at the beginning of Tuesday’s show, where she admitted the decision “is something I have been struggling with for a while.”

When she said the words, “I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show,” the studio audience exclaimed, “No!”

“I obviously love it here and this was extremely difficult,” Gilbert commented, explaining that her work-life balance has been thrown off.

“Last season I did The Conners and, as you know, also producing … and I loved it and felt totally empowered. But…I was not spending as much time with my three kids as I would like,” she admitted.

As an example, she revealed she’d never even prepared a baby book for her son, who is now four.

Gilbert, who created and executive-produces The Talk, vowed she’d return now and again, and joked that they’re “not getting rid of her,” since as she’s still got the entire rest of the season on the CBS show.

Gilbert is married to songwriter and music producer Linda Perry; their son was born February of 2015. She also has an older son and a daughter from her previous relationship with TV producer Allison Adler.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.