Today is Tuesday April 09, 2019
An Auction of Items from Luby’s

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2019 at 3:51 pm
TYLER – Tyler’s Luby’s Cafeteria will be auctioning off all remaining furniture and equipment. The store was permanently closed at the end of February. It had been in Tyler for 55 years. When it closed, the general manager for Luby’s in Longview told our news partner KETK the store had foundation issues. Besides the furniture and equipment, they will be auctioning off all the building fixtures. You can go to this Craigs List link https://easttexas.craigslist.org/bfd/d/tyler-auction-lubys-tyler-texas/6852720960.html for photos and inventory.

