SMITH COUNTY – A traffic stop on Interstate Highway 20 has resulted in drug charges against a Smith County man. Arrested shortly before midnight on Monday was Anthony Dewayne Toliver, 24, of Winona. During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s deputy found a small amount of marijuana and two large zip-lock baggies with over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine. Toliver has been charged with possession of marijuana and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was placed in the Smith County jail under bonds totaling $8,000.