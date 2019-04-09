Today is Tuesday April 09, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Traffic Violation Leads to Drug Charges

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2019 at 4:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SMITH COUNTY – A traffic stop on Interstate Highway 20 has resulted in drug charges against a Smith County man. Arrested shortly before midnight on Monday was Anthony Dewayne Toliver, 24, of Winona. During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s deputy found a small amount of marijuana and two large zip-lock baggies with over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine. Toliver has been charged with possession of marijuana and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was placed in the Smith County jail under bonds totaling $8,000.

Traffic Violation Leads to Drug Charges

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2019 at 4:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SMITH COUNTY – A traffic stop on Interstate Highway 20 has resulted in drug charges against a Smith County man. Arrested shortly before midnight on Monday was Anthony Dewayne Toliver, 24, of Winona. During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s deputy found a small amount of marijuana and two large zip-lock baggies with over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine. Toliver has been charged with possession of marijuana and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was placed in the Smith County jail under bonds totaling $8,000.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement