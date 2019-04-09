LONGVIEW – A convicted felon has been arrested by Longview police on drug and weapons charges. The Longview News Journal reports the arrest of Thomas Ricardo Hubbard, 39, of Longview, came after a police SWAT team and the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at his residence. Jail records show Hubbard charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of between 200 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $250,000. He was arrested at his home on Hubbard Street just before 9:45 Monday morning. Police say they found crack cocaine in his vehicle and crack cocaine, methamphetamine, PCP and weapons in his home.