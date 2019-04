SHREVEPORT – The National Weather Service reports Texas has recorded its first 100 degree readings of the year on Tuesday. Falcon International Reservoir hit 104 Tuesday afternoon. Rio Grande Village came in at 103 and Castolon, in the Big Bend National Park, hit 102. There were three high temperature records set in Texas Tuesday. Midland’s high was 96, El Paso hit 92 and Galveston came in at 84.