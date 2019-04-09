TYLER – A Tyler man is one of the four finalists to become the next president of Tyler Junior College. School trustees narrowed the list during a Tuesday meeting. The four finalists are:

*Dr. Juan E. Mejia, President for Branch Locations and District Provost at Tyler Junior College

*Dr. Robert J. Exley, President of Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama

*Dr. Elizabeth U. Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas

*Dr. Deana Sheppard, Vice President of instruction at Lone Star College – CyFair in Cypress, Texas

A total of 83 men and women applied for the position, and after a thorough review of each applicant by a Board-appointed screening committee, the pool was narrowed to several semi-finalists, who were interviewed. During the week of April 22, TJC will host the finalists. Each candidate will spend the day participating in a variety of visits, interviews, and forums attended by the TJC Board, community members, faculty and staff.

The rest of the schedule looks like this, the TJC Board will meet on May 1 in a regularly scheduled board meeting to announce the sole finalist. A 21-day waiting period will then begin. On May 23, the TJC Board will announce the seventh president of Tyler Junior College, who will take office on July 1.

The search for TJC’s next president began in January after TJC’s Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke announced he would retire this summer. Metke is in his 12th year at the helm of the College and is only the sixth President/Chancellor to lead TJC in its 92 plus year history.