ABC News(NEW YORK) — A major storm system is moving out of the Rockies and strengthening as it moves into the Plains on Wednesday. The potentially historic storm could dump 1 to 2 feet of snow in South Dakota, northern Nebraska and western Minnesota before it moves out of the area by the end of the week.

As the storm strengthens and moves east, winds will become an issue in the Plains. Eleven states from California to Iowa are under high wind alerts Wednesday morning as winds could gust from 50 to 70 mph.

There are 13 states under snow alerts, as blizzard warnings mean not only snow, but snow and wind.

The snow will begin in Denver and Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon as the storm system moves into the Central Plains.

Ahead of the storm, severe weather is expected in the eastern Plains from Kansas to Nebraska and Iowa. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

The storm will move into the Northern Plains on Thursday. The snow will end in Denver, but the blizzard will continue in Nebraska, the Dakotas and western Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will go through rain, snow and sleet, so the actual city will see only about 6 inches of snow. Higher snowfall totals are forecast west and north of the Twin Cities.

Severe storms will continue ahead of the storm in Indiana and Illinois, with huge hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes.

Some areas from Colorado to western Minnesota, including most of South Dakota, will see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Minneapolis will probably only see about 6 inches, with heavier amounts north and west of the city.

Denver will receive about 4 to 6 inches, with heaviest amounts east of the city.

