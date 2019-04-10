artisteer/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Hot off the presses and right on time, Universal Standard and Rodarte have launched a size-inclusive capsule collection. On Tuesday, Universal Standard, a popular women's retailer that offers a wide range of sizes, announced their collaboration with high-end designer Rodarte on Instagram. The post included a photo of model Enam Asiama wearing a monochromatic-style red hat and dress. The new collaborative collection will include sizes 00-40, and many women are already psyched about it. "Just take all of my money, why don't you?" one person wrote excitedly. When Universal Standard launched in 2015, founders Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman wanted to wipe out the dividing line that existed between style and quality. With that premise, they created their line with hopes of giving everyone "fashion freedom" no matter what size they wear. The new collection with Rodarte keeps in line with that mission. "We believe size should be an irrelevant consideration for women when making fashion choices," said Polina Veksler, Universal Standard co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Through this collaboration, we are taking a step toward giving more women access to designer clothing and we are thrilled to be further expanding our mission by collaborating with a high fashion brand." “We have been fans of Universal Standard from the beginning,” said Rodarte co-founder Laura Mulleavy. “It’s been a dream to bring our designs to life and to collaborate with the team on this capsule. We are so excited to see how the pieces will be styled and experienced by all the amazing women that wear them.” The line includes a range of stylish blouses, dresses, and more available from $150 - $240. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

