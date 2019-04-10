Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Wayfair’s second annual shopping holiday, “Way Day,” kicks off Wednesday and promises 24 hours straight of deep discounts on furniture and home decor.

Akin to Amazon’s Prime Day, and dubbed Wayfair’s “biggest and best sale of the year,” the retail holiday promises “better-than-Black-Friday-deals,” according to their website.

Steve Oblak, chief merchandising officer at Wayfair, promised in a statement that this year’s “Way Day” will be “even bigger and better than last year with more flash deals and steeper discounts across an even broader selection of products and services – all for an extended period of time.”

While the deals are not being revealed until Wednesday, April 10 at 12 p.m. ET, they are teasing discounts of up to 80 percent off, free shipping on everything and 1,000’s of flash deals. The deals will only last for 36 hours.

Some of this year’s featured sales include deals on outdoor furniture, lawn and garden decor, bedroom furniture and living room furniture. Some of Wayfair’s retail brands to be featured in the sale include Joss & Main, Birch Lane and All Modern.

