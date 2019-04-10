BIG SANDY — Classes are canceled at Big Sandy I.S.D. today following an online threat. Big Sandy Police, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers are all investigating the threat. According to our news partner KETK, school officials were made aware of a social media threat around 10:00 Tuesday night after parents notified the district. After reviewing the post, Big Sandy I.S.D. made the decision to cancel all classes scheduled for Wednesday. This comes almost one year after Big Sandy I.S.D. was put on a precautionary lock-down following a threat made online.