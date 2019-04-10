Spencer Platt/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren who on Wednesday became the latest candidate to release her 2018 federal tax returns, paid about $231,000 after deductions on an adjusted gross income of nearly $850,000 between her and her husband, the documents show. “I’ve put out eleven years of my tax returns because no one should ever have to guess who their elected officials are working for. Doing this should be law,” Warren said in a statement. The documents show Warren and her husband paid $230,965 after deductions in federal taxes on an adjusted gross income of $846,394 in 2018. The income included her 2018 Senate salary of $176,280 and her husband Bruce Mann's $402,897 salary from Harvard Law School, where he's a professor. Warren published the previous 10 years of her tax returns last August alongside the introduction of an anti-corruption bill in the Senate, which would require the IRS to release the past eight years of tax returns for all presidential, vice presidential and congressional candidates. Warren reported earning $324,687 for work as a writer. Warren’s latest book, This Fight is Our Fight, was released in 2017. Other Democratic hopefuls Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have also released their 2018 tax returns. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, running for a second consecutive presidential election, has yet to release his tax returns despite a promise to do so in February. He has told the New York Times that he will release 10 years of his returns by Monday April 15 -- Tax Day -- and revealing he's now a millionaire due to the sales of his book. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota released 12 years of tax returns through 2017 earlier this month. The release of tax returns on the Democratic side stands in contrast to President Donald Trump, who Democrats continue to pressure for tax returns. Last week, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Democratic Rep. Richard Neal from Warren's home state of Massachusetts, requested six years’ of Trump’s personal and business returns, a move that could prompt a fierce legal battle. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren becomes latest presidential hopeful to release 2018 tax returns

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2019 at 9:20 am

