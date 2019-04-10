ABC News(NEW YORK) — A rare April snow storm is rolling in, bringing blizzard warnings to Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Minnesota on Wednesday.

The heavy snow will begin Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Twin Cities are forecast to get 5 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph, along with sleet, rain and freezing rain.

In Denver, rain will freeze to snow Wednesday afternoon, bringing whiteout conditions and up to 6 inches of snow. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

The Colorado State Patrol on Twitter Wednesday morning urged “employers to consider either fully cancelling work today, or at least allow employees a half day and to go home by noon. The fewer cars on the road during bad weather, the better.”

The storm will move into the Northern Plains on Thursday. The snow will end in Denver, but the blizzard will continue in Nebraska, the Dakotas and western Minnesota.

The April storm could dump 1 to 2 feet of snow in Colorado and western Minnesota before it moves out of the area by the end of the week.

