With just 100 days until its premiere, the trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King is here.

The film, directed by Iron Man‘s Jon Favreau, features an all-star cast: Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba’s evil uncle Scar and James Earl Jones reprising his voice role as King Mufasa.

“Life’s not fair, is it my little friend?” Ejiofor, as Scar, says to Glover, as Simba, in the trailer. “While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark begging for scraps.” As in the 1994 animated classic, he later casts the cub away, after killing Simba’s father Mufasa.

Amid eye-popping motion-capture, and the kind of photo-realistic visuals seen in Favreau’s previous live-action take on Jungle Book, Jones as Mufasa advises his son, “Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.”

He later says, “You must take your place in the circle of life.”



Disney’s The Lion King opens in theaters July 19, 2019.

