Today is Wednesday April 10, 2019
Army Corps of Engineers Awards Contracts for Border Fencing

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2019 at 12:11 pm
PHOENIX (AP) – The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded contracts totaling nearly $1 billion for removal and replacement of vehicle fencing with pedestrian fencing along two sections of the U.S.-Mexico border. The Corps of Engineers said in a statement Wednesday that 46 miles of bollard-style barrier will be installed near Columbus, New Mexico, and 11 miles of bollard-type barrier will be installed in a Border Patrol sector centered on Yuma, Arizona. The statement said SLS Company Ltd., of Galveston, Texas, got a $789 million contract for the New Mexico work and that Barnard Construction Co. Inc., of Bozeman, Montana, got a $187 million contract for the other work. The Corps said the new fencing will help “impede and deny illegal border crossings and smuggling of drugs and humans.

