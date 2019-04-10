One dead, 15 injured from gas leak, fiery explosion in North Carolina: Officials

WTVD(DURHAM, N.C.) -- One person has died and 15 others were injured after a fiery explosion in Durham, North Carolina, Wednesday morning, according to officials.



The blast was caused by a gas leak after a contractor drilling into the sidewalk struck a two-inch gas line, said Durham police.



A building partially collapsed from the explosion, police said.

I’m on the scene. Plums of smoke. Nearby buildings have evacuated. #ABC11 https://t.co/M2LIXjf5h4 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) April 10, 2019

What a picture from person working on a building in downtown @CityofDurhamNC. @DurhamPoliceNC say contractor working hit a gas line. One person is dead. One firefighter has serious injuries and multiple others have been taken to the hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/nTDXU3ULwB — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 10, 2019

A firefighter is among the injured and was hospitalized in serious condition police said. Two Dominion Energy workers were also hurt, police said.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.



