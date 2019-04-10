Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — Like a black caped figure on a dark Gotham City night, lawyers for Warner Bros. have swooped in. They’ve gotten a Donald Trump reelection video taken down from Twitter…or at least from the President’s own Twitter page.

At issue was the use of the track “Why Do We Fall” — part of Hans Zimmer’s unmistakable Dark Knight Rises score — in the video, which featured shots of President Trump’s political enemies juxtaposed with shots of a booming economy and other accomplishments his camp is touting.

In addition, in a font that Warner Bros. is also claiming is similar to that used in its Dark Knight trilogy, the ad featured the words, “First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you racist.”

The legends continued, “Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020.”

It should be noted that, while Twitter took the original video down on copyright grounds, it continues to resurface on the accounts of supporters of the president.

And here’s a fun coincidence: Trump Tower in New York City was once used to stand in for the headquarters of Wayne Enterprises in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.