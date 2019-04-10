Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images)(LONDON) — She is the “queen of talk” and he is a member of Britain’s royal family.

Now Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up on a new documentary series for Apple.

The series will focus on mental health, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday.

“The multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to thrive, rather than to simply survive,” the palace said in a statement. “This commitment builds on the duke’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, that has seen him share his personal experience and advocate for those who silently suffer, to empower them to get the help and support they deserve.”

Harry, 34, has made mental health a top priority in his royal charitable work.

He and his wife, Duchess Meghan, along with Prince William and Duchess Kate, lead Heads Together, a mental health initiative supported by The Royal Foundation. The initiative is focused on ending the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Harry has spoken openly in recent years about needing therapy after the death of his mother, the late Princess Diana. He has also worked to change the conversation on mental health for members of the military through his work with the Invictus Games Foundation and the Endeavour Fund.

Harry said in a statement that he is “incredibly proud” to be working with Winfrey on the series. He also confirmed the pair have been developing the project together for “several months.”

Apple announced its multi-year partnership with Winfrey to produce original programming last June. The talk show host was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan’s star-studded wedding in May.

“I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times,” Harry said in the statement.

He continued, “Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

