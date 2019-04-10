Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Following news that Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+ would feature limited series based on Marvel Cinematic Universe characters like Loki, a team-up with Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Scarlet Witch, comes the news that Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye will also get his own series.

Variety says the series, like the others, is envisioned as a six-to-eight-episode adventure, overseen by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. The show will reportedly center on Renner’s Clint Barton as seen in the comic series where he passes off his trademark bow and arrow — and Hawkeye mantle — to a character called Kate Bishop.

Two-time Oscar nominee Renner, who has already played Barton four times on the big screen — including a cameo in 2011’s Thor — will be seen onscreen again in Avengers: Endgame, on April 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

