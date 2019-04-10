TYLER – The Smith County Peace Officers Association held a luncheon Wednesday to honor a former Tyler policeman. The luncheon honored retired officer Herbert Hayter. He joined the Tyler police department in June, 1995. He retired in May, 2008. While over the police department’s training unit, Hayter was instrumental in starting up the Tyler Junior College Police Academy in 1999. In March, 2014, he accepted the position of Academy Coordinator at the police academy as was promoted to Lieutenant for the Tyler Junior College Police Department. As one officer said, “he is one of the best leaders I have ever had the privilege to work under.”