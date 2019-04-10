LONGVIEW – Bond has been increased on a Longview man accused of assaulting a woman. Daniel Odell Wright, 28, is accused of assaulting a woman and then pouring gasoline on her. He was arrested Monday night after police responded to a family violence call on Harmon Drive. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and bond set at $10,000. But, during a Wednesday afternoon hearing, State District Judge Alfonso Charles assessed a new bond of $100,000. District Attorney Tom Watson said ” domestic violence in Gregg County will not be tolerated.”