Focus Features(LOS ANGELES) — The Dead Don’t Die, a zombie film starring big names like Bill Murray, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Selena Gomez, Chloe Sevigny, Adam Driver and Tilda Swinton, will open this year’s Cannes Film Festival on May 14, according to Variety.

The movie, from acclaimed director Jim Jarmusch, is about zombies attacking the peaceful, tiny town of Centerville. Murray, Sevigny and Driver play sheriff’s deputies who have to fight the undead as they rise from their graves.

Selena plays a character named Zoe, and she’s not the only musician in the film: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Iggy Pop and Tom Waits also appear, as does Wu-Tang Clan founder, actor, and The Man with the Iron Fists director RZA.

The dark comedy will compete for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or.

The Dead Don’t Die opens in U.S. theaters June 14. A trailer, in which Selena briefly appears, is out now.

