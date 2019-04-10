AUSTIN – Sales tax allocations from the state continue to increase for Tyler and Longview. The April sales tax allocations from the cities are based on sales made in February. Tyler’s April check is for $3,463,204.44. This is a 12.3% increase from April of last year. Tyler’s year to date total comes to $15,158,370.77. The reflects a 7.77% hike over the same period last year. Longview’s April check is for $2,427,165.18. This is an increase of 8.49%. And Longview’s year to date total has increased by $3.88%, to $10,982,782.18.