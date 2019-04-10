BIG SANDY — Classes will start at their normal time on Thursday in Big Sandy. They were canceled Wednesday following an online threat. On the district’s Facebook page, school officials say been working with a variety of law enforcement agencies including the FBI and the Texas Rangers. They say “persons of interest” who may have created a Snapchat post in which the school system was threatened has been identified. The investigation is continuing. Our news partner KETK says all of this comes almost one year after Big Sandy I.S.D. was put on a precautionary lock-down following an online threat.