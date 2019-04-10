LONGVIEW – A man has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a nurse at a Longview hospital. Jail records show Jason Carroll Wellborn, 35, of Gilmer is charged with assault on a public servant and a warrant for contempt of court disobedience of court order. The Longview News Journal reports a nurse went into a trauma room to check on why Wellborn was moaning. The nurse said Wellborn punched and scratched him after he gave Wellborn a pen and paper to write down why he was moaning. When Wellborn was medically cleared to leave the hospital Longview police arrested him.