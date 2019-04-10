TYLER – Tyler has recorded its first 90 degree day of the year. The National Weather service says Tyler’s downtown station recorded 90 degrees at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. The airport’s high was 89. The 90 degree reading in Tyler is about three weeks earlier than normal. The last 90 degree reading in Tyler was last October 4. There were new temperature records recorded on Wednesday by five Texas cities. Del Rio hit 107 for their highest reading ever in April, and Rio Grande Village in Big Bend also hit 107. It was 99 in both San Angelo and Midland and it was 93 in Austin.