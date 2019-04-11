Jack Taylor/Getty Images(LONDON) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested on a 7-year-old warrant early Thursday at the Embassy of Ecuador in London. "Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1 on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Assange, an Australian native, founded the website WikiLeaks in 2006 and drew attention over the next decade for releasing sensitive, and often classified, information. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian Embassy

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2019 at 5:02 am

