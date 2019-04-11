Karwai Tang/WireImage(LONDON) -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be keeping plans for the birth of their baby private. The royal couple, expecting their first child this month, won't make any announcements about the birth until they've celebrated "privately as a new family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the palace said. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family." Prince Harry, 34, married Meghan Markle, 37, last May. Five months later, they announced the pregnancy as they embarked on their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand Fiji and Tonga. The baby will be seventh in line to the throne. Meghan, a California native, traveled to New York City in February for a private, star-studded baby shower. The couple recently moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, some 30 miles from London. They had been racing to finish renovations at the house on the grounds of Windsor Castle before Meghan gives birth to their first child Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to keep baby plans private

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2019 at 7:04 am

Karwai Tang/WireImage(LONDON) -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be keeping plans for the birth of their baby private.



The royal couple, expecting their first child this month, won't make any announcements about the birth until they've celebrated "privately as a new family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the palace said. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."



Prince Harry, 34, married Meghan Markle, 37, last May. Five months later, they announced the pregnancy as they embarked on their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand Fiji and Tonga. The baby will be seventh in line to the throne.



Meghan, a California native, traveled to New York City in February for a private, star-studded baby shower.



The couple recently moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, some 30 miles from London. They had been racing to finish renovations at the house on the grounds of Windsor Castle before Meghan gives birth to their first child



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back