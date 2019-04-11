TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday awarded a contract to conduct a traffic study to the firm Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., a national company with offices in Dallas. According to our news partner KETK, the firm said it will spend about a year looking at the city’s varying types of equipment and technology. Engineers say much of that equipment and technology is out of date. The city operates more than 160 traffic lights and none of them are automated. Many of them have been deemed obsolete or structurally deficient.

As part of its study, the firm will identify the intersections and roads most in need of improvement. Work on the study will begin immediately, with engineers taking traffic counts while Tyler schools are still in session.