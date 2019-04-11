Today is Thursday April 11, 2019
ABC’s summer schedule features fun and games, captivating drama and ‘The Bachelor’ franchise all season long

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2019 at 10:34 am
ABC/John Fleenor(LOS ANGELES) — ABC has announced its summer lineup, and it’s full of fun & games, drama and roses.

Highlights include three nights of game shows, starting with the return of ABC’s popular 1970s-80s game shows Card Sharks and Press Your Luck, airing Wednesdays at 8:00 and 9:00 p.m ET, respectively, ahead of Match Game, returning June 12.

The network will also launch two new alternative shows.  Holey Moley, a mini-golf competition featuring NBA superstar Stephen Curry as its resident golf pro, bows June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the cooking competition Family Food Fight, hosted by restaurateur and best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry, debuts June 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth all return June 9.

Grand Hotel, a provocative new series from executive producer Eva Longoria described as “a contemporary fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story,” premieres June 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The drama heats up on Thursdays starting June 20 with Reef Break, an action-packed thriller starring Poppy Montgomery as a governor’s “thief-turned-fixer” with a nose for crime and criminals.

Bachelor fans will have a full date card this summer, beginning with Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! airing May 6, and The Bachelorette debuting a week later on May 13. Then, it’s the return of Bachelor in Paradise July 29.

Other dates set for summer include a new season of ABC News’ What Would You Do? on May 10 and the 2019 ESPYS on July 10.

Finally, a two-hour block of fan-favorite episodes of ABC comedies will kick off on May 28 and expand to three hours starting Tuesday, June 4. Shows and times are TBA.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

